Glee's Matthew Morrison Is Engaged to Renee Puente

UPDATE June 28, 2013: Morrison subsequently took to Twitter to confirm the good news, writing: "An incredible night of LOVE @ejaf Ball. I'm going to marry my best friend! Happy day for me and @Renee_Puente."
Matthew Morrison has popped the question!
There's no word whether the proposal involved a grand song-and-dance from the Glee star, but E! News can confirm that Morrison is engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Renee Puente.
The happy news was announced on stage at the White Tie and Tiara Ball in London tonight by his good friends Elton John and David Furnish.
"They are thrilled. It is the first marriage for them both. He loves her so much. The theme of the night was love, which is so appropriate," a source close to the star told E! News.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin then followed the announcement by being joined with Elton for a duet of "Your Song," which was dedicated to the newly engaged couple.
The duo arrived at the event looking dapper and beautiful as ever, with Morrison strutting a tailored suit and bow tie, while his new fiancée wore a gorgeous navy blue embroidered gown, along with a huge sparkler on that finger.
The TV star is currently in England promoting his new album Where It All Began, which is available in stores now, but also made some time to give back.
The celeb headed to Great Ormond Street Hospital to meet patients at the facility and took to his Twitter to document the trip.
Morrison wrote, "Such an incredible time at Great Ormond St Children's Hospital. Such brave kids!"
The actor and singer also revealed during an interview with The Independent that he's is hoping to launch his own international network of performing arts schools to combat cuts in music provision which he fears could prevent a generation of youngsters from achieving their potential.
"I wouldn't be where I am today if I hadn't found that passion at a young age. I think it's a shame and a travesty to cut that stuff," Morrison said.
"You'd have to keep up the grades to be involved," he said. "It would have a big element of under-privileged kids, I think that's important. It's also been proven that music helps you in science and maths."
Who wouldn't want a real-life Will Schuester?!
But first—wedding plans. Congratulations to the couple!
