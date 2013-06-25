Scarlett Johansson Stuns on the Cover of Vanity Fair France's First Issue

Looks like the first cover for Vanity Fair France is complete with an American touch.

Scarlett Johansson stuns on the magazine's inaugural issue, looking beautiful in a classy black and white ensemble and a gorgeous gold-collar necklace.

Her flawless look is complete with a smoky eye and soft curls in her hair as the blond beauty, who is dating French creative agency manager Romain Dauriac, gives the camera her signature sexy stare.