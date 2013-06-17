Celeb Baby Pics: Who's Cashing In and Who's Giving Them Away?

To tweet or make a deal? That is the question.

With sonograms and naked baby bumps popping up all over celebrity Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts these days, it's no wonder that a number of famous moms and dads are choosing to just show off their newborn babes via social media rather than entertain monetary offers for the first pics of their ever-adorable offspring.

And then there are special situations, like that of Kate Middleton and Prince William's first child, who will likely be introduced to all the world's media from the steps of the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth in a very official fashion.

But that's them.

Here are five examples of the different routes the stars have taken over the years when it comes: