Cyndi Lauper Shows Off Kinky Boots' Tony Award for Best Musical—See the Twitpic!

Cyndi Lauper is showing off her Tony Award!
Hot off last night's big show, the 59-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself after she nabbed the Best Musical Award for her Broadway hit Kinky Boots.
"I Won!!" Lauper posted along with a photo of herself and her Tony.
In the shot, the "True Colors" songstress holds her statuette while making an open-mouthed face and pointing to the award.
Kinky Boots also took home Best Original Score. Billy Porter, who stars in the musical, also nabbed Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.
Altogether, Lauper's musical won seven Tonys.