Cyndi Lauper Shows Off Kinky Boots' Tony Award for Best Musical—See the Twitpic!

See pic of the singer after her big win in NYC

By Brett Malec Jun 10, 2013 6:47 PMTags
MusicBroadwayTheaterTwitterCyndi LauperTony Awards
Cyndi Lauper, Twit PicTwitter

Cyndi Lauper is showing off her Tony Award!

Hot off last night's big show, the 59-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a pic of herself after she nabbed the Best Musical Award for her Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

"I Won!!" Lauper posted along with a photo of herself and her Tony.

PICS: Stars on the stage

In the shot, the "True Colors" songstress holds her statuette while making an open-mouthed face and pointing to the award.

Kinky Boots also took home Best Original Score. Billy Porter, who stars in the musical, also nabbed Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Altogether, Lauper's musical won seven Tonys.

PHOTOS: Tony awards red carpet

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

4

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest