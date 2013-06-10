2013 Tony Awards: Neil Patrick Harris Bumps Up Ratings

And for his final act as the host of the 2013 Tony Awards, Neil Patrick Harris brought the largest viewership since 2009.

The ratings are in from last night's CBS broadcast of the Broadway celebration, and 7.24 million people tuned in to watch Kinky Boots dominate the evening. The 2013 Tony Awards saw a 20 percent bump from last year's show, which hit an all-time low with barely 6 million people showing up.