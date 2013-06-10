Neil Patrick Harris Denies Using N-Word During Tony's Opening: "I Would Never Be So Disrespectful"

Neil Patrick Harris didn't expect the morning after he hosted the Tony Awards to be filled with controversy.
The four-time host was under fire after media reports claimed he used the N-word during the night's opening act.
NPH immediately lashed out against the reports and took to Twitter to clarify any confusion about last night's performance.
"Really, Daily Mail?!? The N-word? That's your story?!? I would NEVER be so disrespectful and frankly, neither should you," he said.
The word in question came about during a song-and-dance number with Mike Tyson.
A rep for Harris said in a statement: "Neil absolutely and unequivocally DID NOT use derogatory language in the opening number of the Tony Awards."
Check out the clip of the number above to see for yourself.