Neil Patrick Harris Denies Using N-Word During Tony's Opening: "I Would Never Be So Disrespectful"

Host of the awards ceremony lashed out at reports he swore during a monologue

By Lily Harrison Jun 10, 2013 4:55 PMTags
Neil Patrick HarrisControversyTwitterTony Awards
Neil Patrick HarrisRomeo/ACE/INFphoto.com

Neil Patrick Harris didn't expect the morning after he hosted the Tony Awards to be filled with controversy.

The four-time host was under fire after media reports claimed he used the N-word during the night's opening act.

NPH immediately lashed out against the reports and took to Twitter to clarify any confusion about last night's performance.

"Really, Daily Mail?!? The N-word? That's your story?!? I would NEVER be so disrespectful and frankly, neither should you," he said.

The word in question came about during a song-and-dance number with Mike Tyson.

A rep for Harris said in a statement: "Neil absolutely and unequivocally DID NOT use derogatory language in the opening number of the Tony Awards."

Check out the clip of the number above to see for yourself.

