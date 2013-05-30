Mermaids: The New Evidence Reels In Huge Ratings, Baits Viewers for More Sea Siren Specials

  • By
    &

by Jenna Mullins | Thu., May. 30, 2013 1:47 PM

Mermaids: The New Evidence

Animal Planet

Animal Planet's mockumentary about mermaids sounds silly, but it absolutely shattered the networks ratings records on Sunday with 3.6 million viewers.

Let us start this off by reminding everyone that this Animal Planet special, Mermaids: The New Evidence, was fake, even though it played out like a very serious documentary, with scientists and footage and everything! To put this in terms animal lovers can all appreciate: Mermaids: The New Evidence beat out the ratings of this year's Puppy Bowl. Mind. Blown.

The New Evidence was a follow-up "documentary" to last year's first hoax special, Mermaids: The Body Found. With these ratings, we are no doubt going to get a trilogy from Animal Planet. And someone is probably already working on a mermaid pilot. And a follow-up sequel to Splash.

"The phenomenon of Mermaids has truly been a watershed–and a watercooler–moment for Animal Planet," Animal Planet president Marjorie Kaplan said in a statement regarding the ratings. "These extraordinary television specials have electrified, challenged and entertained television audiences and online fans alike."

Yet, all we can think about is the merman from Joss Whedon's Cabin in the Woods. RIP, Bradley Whitford.

Nope. Not magical.

Did you watch Mermaids: The New Evidence?

