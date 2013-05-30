Mermaids: The New Evidence Reels In Huge Ratings, Baits Viewers for More Sea Siren Specials

Animal Planet's mockumentary about mermaids sounds silly, but it absolutely shattered the networks ratings records on Sunday with 3.6 million viewers.

Let us start this off by reminding everyone that this Animal Planet special, Mermaids: The New Evidence, was fake, even though it played out like a very serious documentary, with scientists and footage and everything! To put this in terms animal lovers can all appreciate: Mermaids: The New Evidence beat out the ratings of this year's Puppy Bowl. Mind. Blown.

The New Evidence was a follow-up "documentary" to last year's first hoax special, Mermaids: The Body Found. With these ratings, we are no doubt going to get a trilogy from Animal Planet. And someone is probably already working on a mermaid pilot. And a follow-up sequel to Splash.