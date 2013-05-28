Courtney Stodden's Naked Photo Shoot: Sexy Star Poses Nude, Gives Bikini Body Tips

Courtney Stodden is taking it all off for a sexy new photo shoot!

In these exclusive new pics, the 18-year-old blond bombshell is posing nude and in sexy lingerie.

So how does Stodden stay in shape and feel so confident? Read on for our interview with the starlet where she talks diet, fitness, style and ho to maintain a healthy marriage.

You have incredible body confidence. Have you ever had any hang-ups about what you look like?

Actually, no. I absolutely love my body and everything about it. I work hard at keeping it tight and in shape, which gives me the confidence to show it off and feel great about myself.

If you could change one thing about what you look like, what would it be?

My lips. Sometimes I wish they were a little more pouty when putting on my lipstick. So, eventually, I might look into plumping them just a tad.