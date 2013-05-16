The End of The Office: 100 Reasons Why We Will Always Love the Series, 24-1

  • By
    &

by Jenna Mullins | Thu., May. 16, 2013 11:14 AM

The Office

Colleen Hayes/NBC)

The time has come, Dunder Mifflin-ites. The series finale of The Office airs tonight, and we have to say goodbye to the gang in Scranton, Pa. We're barely keeping it together over here. We decided that the best way to celebrate a show that changed television forever was to count down all the reasons why we will always love it. If you've missed the first 75, make sure you go back and check them out! For the rest of you who have been with us all week, enjoy the final 25 reasons:

24. Kelly (Mindy Kaling) teaching us the difference between talking trash and talking smack.

some text

23. Jim's (John Krasinski) confession to Pam (Jenna Fisher) on Casino Night. 

some text

22. Michael's unshakeable devotion to Ryan (B.J. Novak).

some text

21. The glorious moment when Jim took his shirt off during a talking head.

some text

20. Michael and Pam's silent goodbye.

some text

19. Kevin and the Zits.

some text

18. "Send in the subs."

17. Andy (Ed Helms) and Erin (Ellie Kemper) in the beginning of their relationship.

16. Jim's plan A.

15. The office Christmas parties. 

14. Michael as Erin's father figure.

some text

13. The bloopers.

some text

12. Every single thing Creed (Creed Bratton) has ever said.

some text

11. Jim and Dwight's love-hate relationship.

some text

10. Conference room meetings.

some text

9. Cousin Mose (Mike Schur).

some text

8. Jim's pranks.

some text

7. Michael and Dwight's friendship.

some text

6. Jim's proposal to Pam. 

some text

5. Michael's proposal to Holly (Amy Ryan).

some text

4. The Dundies. 

some text

3.  "That's what she said."

some text

2. Jam. 

some text

1. Michael Gary Scott.

some text

 

We could have come up with 500 reasons why we'll miss The Office. What did we miss? Head on down to the comments and let's celebrate the end together.

