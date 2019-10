The End of The Office: 100 Reasons Why We Will Always Love the Series, 50-26

We've been celebrating the end of The Office all week with lists of reasons why we love (and thus will have a hard time saying goodbye to) Dunder Mifflin.

We can only express our sadness for The Office going off the air in GIF form, so without further ado, we present reasons 50 through 26 why we will always love this NBC series:

50. Michael's (Steve Carell) hope to one day become a part of an inside joke.