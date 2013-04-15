Naya Rivera, Jennifer Morrison Pose Nude for Allure—but Amanda Seyfried Doesn’t!

Allure
by Bruna Nessif | Mon., Apr. 15, 2013 9:01 PM
Allure
Speechless?
May's "Look Better Naked" issue of Allure is upon us, featuring Naya Rivera, Jennifer Morrison and others graciously showing off their superior DNA in a series of nude shots taken by famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier.
Morrison, for one, posed reclining on a pool chair, her hands covering her breasts.
Allure
The completely unclothed Rivera, meanwhile, looks the picture of contemplation, the only thing stopping her from sitting in on a business meeting being the fact that she's completely nude.
So what's up then with cover girl Amanda Seyfriend keeping her clothes on throughout?
It wasn't that she was opposed to the idea of stripping down for the sake of fashion. Rather, the New York Post's Page Six reports that they overheard the Big Wedding star saying at a dinner celebrating Allure's May issue, "I would have, but my publicist wouldn't let me!"
Patrick Demarchelier for Allure
Regardless, Amanda made up for the lack of visibly displaying her sexuality by giving some raunchy answers to her interview questions.
When asked about the advice she was given by her vocal coach for Les Misérables, the actress said she was told to imagine "deep-throating a penis, get that feeling in the back of your throat, and then sing. That¹s where your larynx is."
And yet, Anne Hathaway won the Oscar.
The "Look Better Naked" issue will be available on newsstands April 22.
Patrick Demarchelier for Allure
