Topless Angelina Jolie Photo (With a Horse!) Hits the Auction Block

Who wouldn't want a photo of a white horse practically kissing Angelina Jolie's bare bosom up on the wall?

That very image—a never-before-seen outtake from a 2001 David LaChapelle shoot for Rolling Stone—is expected to lead all comers in terms of bids when it hits the block at London auction house Christie's next month as part of a treasure trove being billed as The Wild Side of Photography .

The Jolie photo could fetch close to 35,000 pounds (approximately $53,000) according to The Daily Mail.