Throwback Thursday Recap! Friends: Ross and Rachel's Big Breakup

Rachel comes over and they make up, with Chloe still in the freakin' apartment, and now all Ross has to do to keep Rachel is make sure no one knows he cheated on her. Time to erase the skank trail! Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) help their pal figure out the list of people who could spill Ross' secret to Rachel. What they should have done instead was punch Ross between the legs for doing this to Rachel, but hey, we're not his friend.

Ross scrambles to cover his ass, and he almost gets away with it, until one blond-headed wrench gets thrown into the system. Gunther finds out Ross cheated on Rachel, and because he's been in love with her almost from the moment he laid eyes on her hair's chunky layers, he of course told Rachel that her boyfriend was unfaithful. If anyone needs a good reference for the look of true pain and crippling betrayal, look no further than Rachel's face while she sits in the coffee house after getting the bad news.

Meanwhile, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) are in Monica's room trying out a new at-home waxing system that apparently was put on this earth to torture their leg hairs one by one. They scream so loudly that Chandler and Joey come running to "save the day." And that is when Ross and Rachel come back to the apartment to have it out. Except they don't know they have an audience in Monica's room. It's interesting to hear Ross and Rachel breaking up with their closest friends' commentating the whole time, but then it just gets downright depressing when they realize that the Ross and Rachel might be beyond repair.