Spoiler Chat: Scoop on Glee, The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time, The Walking Dead and More!

What better way to welcome a new month than with a fresh batch of warm, delicious scoop in the morning?

In today's epic Spoiler Chat, we've got spoilers on The Vampire Diaries' upcoming shocker that will change everything, Glee's surprising new romance that fans will never see coming and the latest surprising fairy-tale twist on Once Upon a Time! But that's not all, there's also juicy tidbits on The Walking Dead's fourth season and The Office's mind-blowing reveal in the series finale!

Plus, we've got scoop on The Following, The Mindy Project and more!

Bea O'Problem: I can't believe this is the last season of The Office! Can I get spoilers on the finale?

Michael Scott will return for the final episode! Unfortunately, right after we see him back at Dunder Mifflin, we find out that the entire series of The Office has been in the head of a former FBI agent who went crazy after the death of his wife. The agent's name? Michael Scarn. Basically, it's another St. Elsewhere situation.