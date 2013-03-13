EXCLUSIVE!

Pregnant Kim Kardashian Spotted Shopping for Baby Registry With Khloé Kardashian Odom and Kourtney Kardashian

by Bruna Nessif | Wed., Mar. 13, 2013 5:48 PM

Kim Kardashian

Clint Brewer/Splash News

The countdown and preparation for Kimye Jr. continues.

E! star Kim Kardashian—who was rocking a flowy, white button-up top, black loose pants and her new bangs—was spotted at the famous high-end Bel Bambini boutique in West Hollywood with sisters Khloé Kardashian Odom and Kourtney Kardashianearlier today.

Oh, and Khloé's new boxer puppy joined along as well, and seemed to grab the attention of many customers (which isn't surprising considering how cute he is!).

Kim Kardashian talks about her pregnancy diet and "eating for two"

After making it past a paparazzi frenzy, the trio made their way into the store to begin the baby registry.

And it looks like Kim and Kanye West's little one will be quite the fashionable tot from the start—a source tells E! News that the mama-to-be was seen picking out only designer clothing.

She also kept the colors neutral, choosing mostly whites and cream-colored pieces, which doesn't help with the whole gender-guessing game, but that's fine.

Tune in to Kourtney & Kim Take Miami Sundays at 9 p.m. only on E!

—Reporting by Noelia Murphy

Check out Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram photos!

