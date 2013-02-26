Pregnant Kate Middleton Takes Dog Lupo for a Walk in Hyde Park

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Tue., Feb. 26, 2013 9:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Lupo, Trini Foyle

www.facebook.com/WhatKateWore

Kate Middleton has just been out and about lately.

The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge took her baby bump and dog, Lupo, out for a walk at Hyde Park in London yesterday, alongside pal Trini Foyle, according to  WhatKateWore.com, who posted the photo on their Facebook page.

"With thanks to lovely WKWer Jennifer, her sister saw Kate walking in Hyde Park yesterday, you can see Lupo on the far left of the photo," the caption read.

Kate Middleton's family bails out brother James from cake business debt

"Looks like Kate is in her LK Bennett Darwin jacket, Le Chameau wellies & skinny jeans. (Love the hair being partially pulled back.)"

Middleton is coming off of a recent babymoon with Prince William at Mustique in the Caribbean. 

"Both William and Kate were hoping her condition would not stop her from making the eight-hour flight to Barbados and the connection to Mustique," an insider told The Sun. "A month ago such a journey would have been unthinkable for her, so this is a clear sign she has made a virtual recovery."

And this photo is further proof that the expecting royal is doing just fine.

(Originally published Feb. 26, 2013, at 8:15 p.m. PT)

Kate Middleton's baby bump camouflage

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Royals , Kate Middleton , Top Stories , Pregnancies , Babies , Pets , Most Read , Prince George

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendra Wilkinson, Donald Friese, DJ Friese

All the Details on Kendra Wilkinson's Blossoming Relationship With Donald ''DJ'' Friese

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart Is ''Focused'' on Romance With Dylan Meyer After Stella Maxwell Split

Gwyneth Paltrow, Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Throws Shade at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Empire in the Most Martha Way

Rosalia, J Balvin

Why Rosalía's Best Latin Win at the 2019 MTV VMAs Is Causing Controversy

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Jonas Brothers MTV VMAs Win With Epic PDA Photo

Kate Hudson, Sons, Ryder, Bingham, Daughter, Rani Rose, Kids, Children

Kate Hudson Joking That She Has 3,000 Kids Is a Very Relatable Mom Moment

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Arrive to Court Holding Hands as College Admissions Case Continues

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.