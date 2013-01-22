Bradley Cooper Wants to Play Lance Armstrong in J.J. Abrams' Biopic

"I remember Matt Damon was going to do his autobiography at one point years ago," he continued, "I remember thinking, that would be a great character, I'd love to play that character. I would love to do something, I think he's pretty fascinating."

The biopic will reportedly be based on New York Times sportswriter Juliet Macur's upcoming book Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong, to which the Lost producer and Paramount Pictures secured the movie rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For the first time ever, Armstrong revealed to Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down for an episode of Oprah's Next Chapter that he used performance enhancing drugs, saying he didn't think he could've won the Tour de France seven times without them.