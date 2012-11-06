Barack Obama on Sasha and Malia Dating: Guys Will Need "Guts to Get Through Secret Service"

Sure, Barack Obama is the president of the United States, but to daughters Sasha and Malia, he's Dad.
"I embarrass them all the time," the Democrat told Ryan Seacrest's KIIS FM radio show on Election Day. "But Michelle is very good about making sure that we're creating a space for them where they can have sleepovers. They can go to the mall. They can go to the movies. They're going to homecomings at their school."
Because at the end of the day, Barack said Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, "just want to be treated like everybody else."
But will they be treated like other girls their age when it comes to dating? "I think that any young man who has the guts to get through Secret Service deserves a hearing," the president joked.
"The truth is, Malia and Sasha are just wonderful young ladies," Obama said. "They're smart, they're funny, and most importantly, they're kind and respectful to everybody. "
Aw. That's a very sweet, very Dad thing to say.