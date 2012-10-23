Trend Alert! Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba in Playful Patterned Pajama Pants

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Chan | Tue., Oct. 23, 2012 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Alba

Instagram // @jessicaalba

Skinny jeans and super sleek leggings have been in heavy rotation for a few seasons now, so you can't blame a girl for wanting to loosen up a bit. We've spotted a number of trendsetting stars stepping out in breezy silk patterned pants of all different variations, debunking the myth that lazy loungewear is only suitable for staying at home. 

Trend Alert: Bold black and white

Clearly these trendy trousers are comfortable and, if accessorized appropriately, can be quite cute!

Jessica Alba adds some urban edge to her look with her signature Ralph Lauren leather moto jacket and pumps, while Katie Holmes tops off her Joie trousers with a scarf, blazer and blouse for a chic downtown ensemble that's effortlessly cool.

Trend Alert: Leather moto jackets 

For a unique twist, Busy Phillips paired gray booties, a pendant necklace and a simple white tee to showcase her plum pair of bird-printed pants, and Isla Fisher and Selena Gomez proved that this fashion trend is also functional, allowing them to run about town with ease. (Psst! In case you're curious, Gomez's boots are by Vince Camuto.)

Tell us what you think of this trend! Who wore patterned pajama pants best?

See stars in suits

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Fashion , Isla Fisher , Jessica Alba , Selena Gomez , Katie Holmes , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump, From Well-Placed Ruffles to Cozy Coats

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Gown Looks a Lot Like These Celebrity Dresses

Jessica Simpson

Let's Discuss Jessica Simpson's $13,000 Sunglasses Collection

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Corset and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Aw! Prince George Is the Cutest Page Boy at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Princess Beatrice Wore to Sister Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.