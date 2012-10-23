Trend Alert! Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba in Playful Patterned Pajama Pants

Instagram // @jessicaalba
by Jennifer Chan | Tue., Oct. 23, 2012 9:30 AM
Skinny jeans and super sleek leggings have been in heavy rotation for a few seasons now, so you can't blame a girl for wanting to loosen up a bit. We've spotted a number of trendsetting stars stepping out in breezy silk patterned pants of all different variations, debunking the myth that lazy loungewear is only suitable for staying at home.
Clearly these trendy trousers are comfortable and, if accessorized appropriately, can be quite cute!
Jessica Alba adds some urban edge to her look with her signature Ralph Lauren leather moto jacket and pumps, while Katie Holmes tops off her Joie trousers with a scarf, blazer and blouse for a chic downtown ensemble that's effortlessly cool.
For a unique twist, Busy Phillips paired gray booties, a pendant necklace and a simple white tee to showcase her plum pair of bird-printed pants, and Isla Fisher and Selena Gomez proved that this fashion trend is also functional, allowing them to run about town with ease. (Psst! In case you're curious, Gomez's boots are by Vince Camuto.)
Tell us what you think of this trend! Who wore patterned pajama pants best?
