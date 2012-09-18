Greetings from Tim Buckley Trailer: Watch Penn Badgley Sing as Jeff Buckley

If you're hoping for a biopic on American vocalist Tim Buckley, you might be disappointed.
But if you're into interesting stories and seeing guys like Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley hit the high notes on the microphone while strumming the guitar, then Greetings from Tim Buckley might be your flick.
The trailer for the film—which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival—starts by introducing us to Jeff Buckley (Badgley), the son of the famous musician who gets invited to participate in a tribute for his father.
Aside from the inevitable romance story, viewers start to learn of the strains between Jeff and Tim's relationship.
"I knew I could do it," Badgley told Vulture. "I was not concerned about the singing. I was concerned about doing it in the right way, because I actually can imitate him more than I did in the movie. I could have maybe focused more on the mimicry. But I decided not to. I decided the most important thing was to open up different parts of myself that maybe he was opening up during that time."
Watch the clip and tell us what you think of Greetings from Tim Buckley below!
