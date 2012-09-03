2012 Fall TV Preview: Terry O'Quinn and Vanessa Williams Haunt ABC's 666 Park…in a Good Way

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: The Mentalist (CBS), Revolution (NBC), Homeland (Showtime)

Cast: Terry O'Quinn, Vanessa Williams, Dave Annable, Rachael Taylor, Robert Buckley

Status: We've seen the pilot episode

O'Quinn and Williams are a match made in TV-marriage heaven as Gavin and Olivia, the owners of the show's ominous NYC apartment building The Drake; both actors clearly enjoy their slightly sinister roles. They are deliciously devious, the kind of evil where everything they say has another meaning. While O'Quinn is no-doubt-about-it evil with his whole soul-takin'/sellin' business (Is he the devil? The devil's middleman? We shall see!) Williams' has a touch of sadness to her from a past event, and is kind of like a mob wife when it comes to her husband's misdeeds.

Brothers & Sisters' Annable and Grey's Anatomy's Taylor play Henry and Jane, the new couple who move in the building as managers. Henry works in the mayor's office while Jane takes a special interest in the building's history (she likes architecture) and quickly becomes suspicious of the ruling couple. We were kind of hoping that there was something special about them, or even one of them, that brought them to The Drake, but that doesn't appear to be the case. But Jane's necklace should prove to be interesting to mythology-lovers.