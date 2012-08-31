Five Fall Shows We Love: Nashville and Connie Britton Hit All the Right Notes

Thank you, TV Gods, for the gift that keeps on giving: Connie Britton!

After spending five years in TV's best marriage on Friday Night Lights and then squatting in the worst house ever for a year on American Horror Story, you would think Britton would want to take a bit of a break from the grind that is the TV world. Wrong. Instead, she decided to team up with Heroes' star Hayden Panettiere for ABC's new soap Nashville.

Wait, it gets better: the show is good. Like, really, really, good.

Nashville (ABC)

Premieres: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 10 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: CSI (CBS), Survivor (CBS), American Horror Story (FX), Chicago Fire (NBC)

Cast: Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Susanna Thompson, Charles Esten, Eric Close , Powers Boothe, Sam Palladio, Clare Bowen and Jonathan Jackson

Status: We've seen the pilot episode