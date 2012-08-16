Michael Phelps and Misty May-Treanor Unveil Special Edition Wheaties Cereal Boxes

Wheaties

Phelps won four gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, bringing his all-time-best total to 22 Olympic medals. His wins there in the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley made him the first male swimmer to earn gold medals in three consecutive Games.

May-Treanor, who has won more tournaments than any other professional women's volleyball player, said her "message to athletes everywhere is to never give up, eve. If someone says you can't do it, try harder."

At the London games, teamed with Kerri Walsh Jennings to win top podium honors, earning her a spot in history as the first in her sport to win three gold medals.

Thanks to Michael and Misty, we'll remember to eat our Wheaties.