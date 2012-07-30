From Venus Williams to Missy Franklin: Olympic Fashionistas Love Patriotic Nail Art!

Thought the Olympics are all about the games?! Then clearly, you haven't been paying attention to the Olympics' fashion spotlight because in addition to those speedos and swim caps, it's also a perfect time to don patriotic accessories.

Of course, we're talking Olympics-inspired nail art on this season's top competitors who have been flashing their glittery manicures while showing off their medals.

Venus Williams, Missy Franklin and Allison Schmitt are just a few of our fave Olympians getting in on the trend—proudly holding their medal with a perfectly painted mani.

It's the golden moment these winning stars deserve, so sit back, pop out your polish and peep the fabulous finger art on these Olympic champions.