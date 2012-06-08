E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

American Idol Champ Scotty McCreery Follows CMT Award With High-School Diploma

Season 10 winner graduates from North Caroline high school a day after nabbing the award for breakthrough video of the year

It's a double whammy for Scotty McCreery.

The American Idol champ, who's no stranger to ecstatic news after steamrolling his way to victory for the show's 10th season, has not one but two reasons to celebrate this week.

The country crooner earned a high-school diploma and scored a coveted CMT Music Award...all within 24 hours.

McCreery graduated from Garner High School in North Carolina on Thursday, where he was joined by over 400 classmates. The clincher? He graduated with distinguished honors.

The academic milestone follows a whirlwind schedule for the 18-year-old: He'd just flown in from Nashville the night before, where his hit "The Trouble with Girls" nabbed the Breakthrough Video of the Year trophy at the CMT Music Awards.

"I'm glad it worked out that I could do both [school and music]," he told People at the CMT red carpet, revealing that he studied during his downtime while on tour. "It was important to me and my family. Graduation is a big milestone."

He hopes to attend college at North Carolina State University.

Congrats to the Idol overachiever!

