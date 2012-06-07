Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Strug Welcomes Baby Boy

So what's his name?

Could we have a future Olympian on our hands?

Gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug has entered a new phase of her life recently—motherhood!

The 34-year-old and attorney husband Robert Fisher III had their first child, a son, on March 1, a rep for Strug confirms to E! News.

So what's the little tyke's name?

Say hello to Tyler William Fisher—7 lbs. and 1 oz. of perfection.

"Tyler is doing well and Keri is obviously thrilled," the rep said.

"Everyone tells you, ‘When you have a child, you'll understand,'" Strug told People magazine, which first had the arrival news. "It's kind of like my gymnastics training when people said, ‘Dreams do come true, anything's possible.' You hear these things and you really want to believe them, but you don't quite get it until you go through it…And it's the same with Tyler. I understand it now, the immediate love."

Strug will be participating (but not competing) in this summer's Olympic Games in London by working with Hilton Honors Support the Dream, helping fans send their good wishes to Team USA.

