Tara Reid Seen Linking Arms With 60-Year-Old Silver Fox. New Couple Alert?

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Thu., May. 24, 2012 6:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tara Reid, Fawaz Gruosi

Jerome Domine/ABACA/startraksphoto.com

It seems like Tara Reid likes her men...seasoned, if you will.

The 36-year-old actress was spotted linking arms and strutting a megawatt smile with 60-year-old jeweler Fawaz Gruosi while partying on a massive yacht at the Lady Joy Boat Party in Cannes (which seems to be the thing to do), and we started to wonder—are they an item?

He's quite a catch.

READ: PDA Alert! Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Get Kissy in Cannes

Sure, he's a little older than the fellows Reid has previously been romantically connected to, but maybe that's what she needs.

According to The New York Times, Gruosi—the founder and president of de Grisogono—is one of the "most sought-after watch and jewelery makers of his generation." That's kinda hot.

Reid's reps told us they won't comment on her personal life; in March, the actress told E! News that she was "single and happy," but was open to meeting new people.

Like Gruosi, perhaps?

GALLERY: Hollywood Couples: How They Met

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tara Reid , Couples , , 2012 Cannes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Eniko Harris

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Update on His Recovery After Hospitalization

Ansel Elgort, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Does Ansel Elgort Know How Hot He Is Right Now?

Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Is Joined For Dinner By Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson

Robbie Amell, Italia Ricci

Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci Welcome First Child—Find Out His Name

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau

Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence on Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau's Relationship Drama

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Criticism After Skincare Tutorial Goes Viral

Britney Spears

Inside Britney Spears' "Happy and Relaxed" Hawaiian Getaway Amid Family Drama

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.