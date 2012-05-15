The Social Network's Aaron Sorkin to Write Steve Jobs Screenplay

Cochairman of Sony Pictures Amy Pascal said in a statement, "Steve Jobs' story is unique: he was one of the most revolutionary and influential men not just of our time but of all time. There is no writer working in Hollywood today who is more capable of capturing such an extraordinary life for the screen than Aaron Sorkin; in his hands, we're confident that the film will be everything that Jobs himself was: captivating, entertaining, and polarizing."

Steve Jobs is based on the best-selling biography of the legendary Apple cofounder by award-winning journalist Walter Isaacson. Ashton Kutcher stars in another biopic, Jobs, that's already in production.