Move Over, Angelina Jolie's Right Leg—Anja Rubik's Gam Was the Belle of the Met Ball!

Angelina Jolie's famed right leg can slip into some pants: There's a new sexy stem in town.

Last night at the 2012 Met Costume Institute Gala in New York City, Victoria's Secret model Anja Rubik stole the show in a revealing white Anthony Vaccarello gown.

The slit in Anja's dress went so high that she didn't just give great leg—she flaunted her hip bone too!