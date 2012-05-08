Move Over, Angelina Jolie's Right Leg—Anja Rubik's Gam Was the Belle of the Met Ball!

Victoria's Secret model stuns in risqué Anthony Vaccarello gown with waist-high slit

By Rebecca Macatee May 08, 2012 5:24 PMTags
FashionLOLAngelina JolieVictoria's SecretMet GalaModelsAngelina's Leg
Angelina Jolie, Anja RubikJason Merritt/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie's famed right leg can slip into some pants: There's a new sexy stem in town.

Last night at the 2012 Met Costume Institute Gala in New York City, Victoria's Secret model Anja Rubik stole the show in a revealing white Anthony Vaccarello gown.

The slit in Anja's dress went so high that she didn't just give great leg—she flaunted her hip bone too!

PHOTOS: 2012 Met Costume Institute Gala Arrivals

Unlike Angie's Atelier Versace number at the Oscars, Anja's frock showed off some cleavage. The asymmetrical dress strategically covered her breasts, but it left much of her midsection and upper chest exposed.

"loved my dress!' the model tweeted Tuesday morning. "thanks again @anthonyvacc ! you rock!"

Time will tell whether Anja's leg is as meme-worthy as Jolie's, but it's a good reminder to always put your best foot forward.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie's Right Leg: Best of the Meme Pics!

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

4

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest