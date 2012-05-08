Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Make First Public Appearance as Newlyweds at Met Gala

Carey Mulligan looked absolutely radiant last night at the Met Gala in New York City, and it wasn't just because of her stunning Prada sequined dress. This was the 26-year-old actress and hubby Marcus Mumford's first joint public appearance together since saying "I do" last month.
Although Mulligan and the Mumford & Sons folk-rocker, 25, walked the red carpet separately, the newlyweds were arm-in-arm at the party itself. Mulligan also showed off her impressive diamond sparkler and gold wedding band.
On April 21, the duo tied the knot on a farm in the picturesque English countryside of Somerset.
For the bride's special day, she wore a long ivory Prada dress. Among the couple's approximately 100 guests were Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller and Colin Firth.
Prior to Mulligan's relationship with Mumford, she dated Shia LaBeouf; Mumford was previously linked to British singer Laura Marling.