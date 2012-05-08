Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Make First Public Appearance as Newlyweds at Met Gala

Carey Mulligan looked absolutely radiant last night at the Met Gala in New York City, and it wasn't just because of her stunning Prada sequined dress. This was the 26-year-old actress and hubby Marcus Mumford's first joint public appearance together since saying "I do" last month.

Although Mulligan and the Mumford & Sons folk-rocker, 25, walked the red carpet separately, the newlyweds were arm-in-arm at the party itself. Mulligan also showed off her impressive diamond sparkler and gold wedding band.