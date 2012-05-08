Met Gala: Jessica Biel Flaunts Engagement Ring and Fiancé Justin Timberlake

Engaged couple, plus Cameron Diaz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone and more show off their fashion at the star-studded event

By Rebecca Macatee May 08, 2012 3:07 AMTags
FashionJustin TimberlakeBeyoncéJessica BielMet GalaAnna Wintour
MET Gala, Jessica Biel, Justin TimberlakeLarry Busacca/Getty Images

The stars came out tonight for the Metropolitan Costume Institute Gala in New York City, but no one shined quite as brightly as Jessica Biel and fiancé Justin Timberlake

Timberlake, 30, looked dapper in a Tom Ford tux. But it was Biel, 30, who stole the show: The actress showed off her enviable figure in a low-cut Prada gown. She also drew attention to her impressive engagement ring. Well done on that, J.T. 

But Biel and her beau certainly weren't the only A-listers to hit the red carpet. Rihanna, Cameron Diaz, Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, Dianna Agron, Kristen Wiig and more stars hit the fête as well. 

GET THE PHOTOS: 2012 Met Costume Institute Gala Arrivals

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

4

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest