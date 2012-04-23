Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift Rope in CMT Music Award Nominations

Not to be outdone by his missus, country bad boy and Voice judge Blake Shelton earned himself three nominations for the music net's awards, joined in his triple-crowning by the genre's usual suspects—this time around, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Thompson Square and The Civil Wars.

Underwood, the frontrunner nominee, managed to nab two spots on the Video of the Year list, both for "Good Girl" and "Remind Me," her collaboration with Brad Paisley. Her Paisley duet also earned her a nod for Collaborative Video of the Year, while "Good Girl" scored her a Female Video of the Year nod. She's also up for Performance of the Year thanks to her "Just a Dream/Dream On" collaboration with Steven Tyler on their CMT Crossroads special.

As for Lambert, her video for "Over You" earned her two nods, for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year, but it wasn't just her solo work she got honored for. As part of her band Pistol Annies, she's also up for Group Video of the Year and USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Hell on Heels."