Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift Rope in CMT Music Award Nominations

It's a man's world? Not where country music is concerned.
The nominations for the 2012 CMT Music Awards were announced this morning and it's safe to say the ladies are showing those fellas who's boss. Country cutie and perpetual crossover fave Carrie Underwood led the way, scoring a leading five nominations, including Video and Performance of the Year, closely followed by Miranda Lambert, who nabbed four nods for both her solo and group work.
Who else made the cut?
Not to be outdone by his missus, country bad boy and Voice judge Blake Shelton earned himself three nominations for the music net's awards, joined in his triple-crowning by the genre's usual suspects—this time around, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, Thompson Square and The Civil Wars.
Underwood, the frontrunner nominee, managed to nab two spots on the Video of the Year list, both for "Good Girl" and "Remind Me," her collaboration with Brad Paisley. Her Paisley duet also earned her a nod for Collaborative Video of the Year, while "Good Girl" scored her a Female Video of the Year nod. She's also up for Performance of the Year thanks to her "Just a Dream/Dream On" collaboration with Steven Tyler on their CMT Crossroads special.
As for Lambert, her video for "Over You" earned her two nods, for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year, but it wasn't just her solo work she got honored for. As part of her band Pistol Annies, she's also up for Group Video of the Year and USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Hell on Heels."
Meanwhile, Swift has Hunger Games to thank for two of her three nods, as her contribution to the film's soundtrack, "Safe & Sound," earned her both Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year nods.
Shelton's "God Gave Me You" earned him Male and Video of the Year nods, while his Invitation Only: Blake Shelton performance of "Footloose" earned him a nomination for CMT Performance of the Year.
As for other big-name nominees, Natasha Bedingfield, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Grace Potter and Zac Brown Band earned two nods apiece, while Sara Evans, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Kellie Pickler, Lionel Richie (really), Scott McCreery, Montgomery Gentry, Sting, Keith Urban, The Band Perry, Shania Twain and Sugarland all earned one each.
The 2012 CMT Music Awards are in their 11th year and air live from Nashville June 6. Voting for the winners is done by fans, and the five top vote-getters for Video of the Year will be announced at the start of the ceremony, with the ultimate winner announced at the end of the night.
Here's the complete list of nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean, "Dirt Road Anthem"
Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter, "You and Tequila"
Toby Keith, "Red Solo Cup"
Lady Antebellum, "We Owned the Night"
Miranda Lambert, "Over You"
Brad Paisley with Carrie Underwood, "Remind Me"
Rascal Flatts featuring Natasha Bedingfield, "Easy"
Blake Shelton, "God Gave Me You"
Taylor Swift featuring The Civil Wars, "Safe & Sound"
Carrie Underwood, "Good Girl"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean, "Dirt Road Anthem"
Luke Bryan, "I Don't Want This Night to End"
Eric Church, "Drink in My Hand"
Toby Keith, "Red Solo Cup"
Blake Shelton, "God Gave Me You"
Keith Urban, "Long Hot Summer"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Sara Evans, "My Heart Can't Tell You No"
Miranda Lambert, "Over You"
Martina McBride, "I'm Gonna Love You Through It"
Kellie Pickler, "Tough"
Taylor Swift, "Ours"
Carrie Underwood, "Good Girl"
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Eli Young Band, "Crazy Girl"
Lady Antebellum, "We Owned The Night"
Pistol Annies, "Hell on Heels"
Rascal Flatts, "Banjo"
The Band Perry, "All Your Life"
Zac Brown Band, "Keep Me in Mind"
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Love and Theft, "Angel Eyes"
Montgomery Gentry, "Where I Come From"
Sugarland, "Tonight"
The Civil Wars, "Poison & Wine"
Thompson Square, "Glass"
Thompson Square, "I Got You"
USA WEEKEND BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina, "Georgia Peaches"
Brantley Gilbert, "Country Must Be Country Wide"
Hunter Hayes, "Storm Warning"
Scotty McCreery, "The Trouble With Girls"
Pistol Annies, "Hell on Heels"
Thompson Square, "I Got You"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter, "You and Tequila"
Brad Paisley with Carrie Underwood, "Remind Me"
Rascal Flatts featuring Natasha Bedingfield, "Easy"
Lionel Richie with Shania Twain, "Endless Love"
Taylor Swift featuring The Civil Wars, "Safe & Sound"
Zac Brown Band featuring Jimmy Buffett, "Knee Deep"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean, "Tattoos on This Town"
Lady Antebellum, "Dancin' Away With My Heart"
Little Big Town, "Fix You"
Blake Shelton, "Footloose"
Sting and Vince Gill, "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You"
Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood, "Just a Dream/Dream On"