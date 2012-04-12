Save One Show: This Round Is Closed, Please Stand By

We need to narrow this list down from 20 bubble shows to only 10. We'd love to save all of them, but alas, only one show can be saved by us in the end.

Choose which show you want saved and vote in the poll below, and the top 10 will move on to the next round. This is where you round up your fan bases to save the likes of Cougar Town, Nikita and Fringe. Spread the word on Twitter using the hashtag #SaveOneShow and bring your army of voters!

Tweet #SaveOneShow

This round closes on Sunday, April 15 at 5 p.m. PST. The top 10 will be revealed on Monday morning, and the voting starts all over again. Now scroll down and start saving your show!