People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Double Cuteness! Usher Missed American Music Awards to Pull Daddy Duty

Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist Award winner spent the weekend with his favorite guys instead

By Natalie Finn Nov 21, 2011 11:14 PMTags
FamilyNew YorkUsherKidsAmerican Music Awards
Usher, Usher Raymond V, Naviyd Ely RaymondDoug Meszler / Splash News

Usher fans may have missed his presence at the American Music Awards last night, but they'll be happy to hear he had a great reason for not being in L.A.

After attending a memorial service for late hip-hop star Heavy D on Friday, the father of two actually spent the weekend with his two biggest—and yet, perhaps, smallest—fans, sons Usher V (aka Cinco) and Naviyd.

And yes, they all looked adorable—dad, too—bundled up in their winter clothes.

READ: Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry Win Big at 2011 American Music Awards

Usher strolled around Manhattan with his little ones on Saturday, making several stops, including one at the Balloon Saloon—a party planning and decor store that looks just as festive as it sounds.

The errand makes sense—Cinco turns 4 on Nov. 26!

In the meantime, Usher missed the chance to accept the trophy for Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B, at the AMAs last night. But at least he got to spend time with his favorite guys instead.

GALLERY: Hollywood's Hottest Dads 2011

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire