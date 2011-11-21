People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bitch Stole My Look: Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears

J.Lo strips down to a skintight glittery bodysuit during her AMAs performance that's strikingly similar to the "Toxic" pop star's look from the 2000 MTV VMAs. Which diva wears it better?

By Ella Stewart Nov 21, 2011 4:41 PMTags
FashionMusicBitch Stole My LookFP PollsAmerican Music Awards
Britney Spears, Jennifer LopezAP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett; Christopher Polk/AMA2011

Déjà vu, anyone?

Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage last night at the American Music Awards in an outfit similar to a vintage Britney Spears look. The 42-year-old diva started off singing a medley of her hits in a fierce mini, but by the end of her performance had stripped down to a skintight nude bodysuit with some well-placed sparkles covering her lady parts and sexy strappy stilettos.

PHOTOS: 2011 AMAs Arrivals

Back in 2000, Brit-Brit worked the very same sexy moves when she was just 17 at the MTV Music Video Awards. The "Baby One More Time" singer peeled off layers of clothes during her number, finally revealing her toned abs in a sheer sparkly ensemble worn with silver boots.

So which star pulls off this skimpy look better, the "On the Floor" diva or the "Toxic" superstar?

Poll

The Fashion Police Nov. 21 Poll

Which babe is sheer hotness in her risqué costume?
Britney Spears
75.3%
Jennifer Lopez
24.7%

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

MORE PHOTOS: Bitch Stole My Look!

Trending Stories

1

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's Wedding Day

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Latest News

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Bought WHAT at a Grocery Store?

Exclusive

Why Yalitza Aparicio "Decided" to Continue Acting After Roma

Hilary Duff Finally Re-Creates Viral "With Love" Dance on TikTok

How You Should Say Emily in Paris, According to the Creator

Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” After Termination of Conservatorship

Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

How Jay-Z Became Hip-Hop's First Billionaire