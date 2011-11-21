Jennifer Lopez Parties With New Dancer Beau

Across the room was Chris Brown, who never stopped dancing, even to a Rihanna tune. X Factor's L.A. Reid was spotted in the crowd as Lance Bass chatted with Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelly and his beautiful wife Cassie McConnell in a corner near the bar. Jamie Lynn Sigler danced in a group that included Bass and Once Upon A Time beauty Jennifer Morrison. Pitbull also stopped by, as did Jenny McCarthy.

Mary J. Blige tried to duck the press by dashing into the party, but was booed by photographers when she refused to stop for photos. Chris Daughtry hit the dancefloor near disco queen Chaka Khan. L.A.

At about midnight, four shirtless—and very ripped— men carried a giant replica of an American Music Awards statuette glowing with sparklers over to Lopez. As the DJ blasted J. Lo's hit "On the Floor," confetti fell from the ceiling. Scantily clad go-go boys and girls danced on platforms looking over the crowd. A Cirque du Soleil-like performer performed above Lopez and her friends.