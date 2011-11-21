People's Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez Parties With New Dancer Beau

PDA Alert! Singer celebrates American Music Awards with Casper Smart and a celeb-filled bash at L.A. supper club

By Marc Malkin Nov 21, 2011 3:18 PM
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer LopezJordan Strauss/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez knows how to party!

And with her new boyfriend, too.

The newly minted American Music Awards winner celebrated her big night with a party at L.A.'s Greystone Manor.

Read on for all details...

READ: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reunite in Puerto Rico

The diva herself arrived at the soirée, sponsored by Fiat and Grey Goose, around 10:30 pm in a short white Emilio Pucci sequined and feathered mini dress and glittering stilettos.

Once inside the party she ran to her reserved area into the arms of—you guessed it—her new 24-year-old dancer beau, Casper Smart.

It's there that she held court with the muscley Smart. They danced on the banquettes to old school dance tunes from Michael Jackson, New Edition and even Crystal Waters (remember, "She's Homeless"?).

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Fashion Spotlight

Across the room was Chris Brown, who never stopped dancing, even to a Rihanna tune. X Factor's L.A. Reid was spotted in the crowd as Lance Bass chatted with Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelly and his beautiful wife Cassie McConnell in a corner near the bar. Jamie Lynn Sigler danced in a group that included Bass and Once Upon A Time beauty Jennifer Morrison. Pitbull also stopped by, as did Jenny McCarthy.

Mary J. Blige tried to duck the press by dashing into the party, but was booed by photographers when she refused to stop for photos. Chris Daughtry hit the dancefloor near disco queen Chaka Khan. L.A.

At about midnight, four shirtless—and very ripped— men carried a giant replica of an American Music Awards statuette glowing with sparklers over to Lopez. As the DJ blasted J. Lo's hit "On the Floor," confetti fell from the ceiling. Scantily clad go-go boys and girls danced on platforms looking over the crowd. A Cirque du Soleil-like performer performed above Lopez and her friends.

That's not all I have for you about Ms. Lopez. Check back here later to find out what she told me about Justin Bieber, her twins and the possibility of retiring.

PHOTOS: 2011 American Music Awards Arrivals

