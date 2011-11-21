Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry Win Big at 2011 American Music Awards!

Swift!

The "Back to December" singer, who also won Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, thanked her family, friends and fans...and Selena Gomez, who she called, "my little sister I never had!" Cutest. BFFs. Ever.

Minaj opened the show with a performance of her hit song "SuperBass," and after winning Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Minaj actually gave a shout-out to Swift for her support. Swift rocked out with Gomez during Minaj's performance, they even memorized the rap! Girl power, indeed!

Perry received an achievement award for being the first female artist to have five No. 1 singles from a single album (Teenage Dream). The singer, who rocked pink hair, performed her new hit single, "The One That Got Away."