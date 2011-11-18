EXCLUSIVE!

Jimmy Fallon Reaches for Justin Timberlake's Junk: "There Was Electricity!"

  • By
    &

by Marc Malkin | Fri., Nov. 18, 2011 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Mark Nguyen/Live Nation

Have you seen the photo of Jimmy Fallon copping a feel of Justin Timberlake's nether regions?

The late-night talk-show host is on the cover of GQ magazine hugging J.T. from behind with his right hand spread over the singer-actor's SexyBack bits. (Timberlake's hands are behind him so it's anybody's guess what he may or may not have been reaching for.)

Despite the man-on-man photo shoot...

READ: Justin Timberlake Is Jessica Biel's Man of the Year

Fallon insists they didn't touch uglies. "There's no actual contact—no physical contact," Fallon told me at last night's GQ Men of the Year party.

"It's like one of those round machines at Sharper Image where lightening shoots out and up to your hands. There was no actual contact, but there was electricity."

They didn't plan on posing so close. "Anytime you get to shoot with Justin Timberlake, it's going to be fun," Fallon gushed. "He's full of energy. It's actually the best photo shoot I've ever done."

READ: Mila Kunis Talks Balls, "Manly" Justin Timberlake

Fallon also insists he never expected to be one of the magazine's Men of the Year.

"It's the craziest thing," he said. "Twenty people call and you're on a conference call and I'm like, 'Is my career over? Is there a scandal? Am I having a baby?' But they go, 'GQ wants you as a man of the year. As a comedian you don't think about these things. You don't have that kind of goal."

He probably also never thought he'd come close to going to third base with Justin Timberlake.

PHOTS: Marc & Brett's Twitpics gallery

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Justin Timberlake , GQ , Exclusives , Magazines

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gordon Ramsay, 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

ESC: Presley Gerber, Male Models

Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Why Now Was the Right Time For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Expand Their Family

Carrie Ann Inaba, The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Julie Chen's Replacement on The Talk

Toni Braxton & Birdman Break Up, Cancel Wedding

Olivia Munn, Tucker Roberts, New Year's Eve 2018

Olivia Munn Can't Stop Smiling While Kicking Off 2019 With Boyfriend Tucker Roberts

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.