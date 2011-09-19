Jane Lynch Lesbian Joke About Entourage "Not Fair," Says Kevin Dillon

"Maybe she was going on season one when everyone one in the world was like, 'That show is so male chauvinistic,' and everybody was down us," he continued. "But since then, E has had a longtime relationship. Vince has always treated women politely and even Turtle lately. I didn't take offense but that's not what the show is about."

Perhaps they could find a part for Lynch in the upcoming Entourage movie? "I know Mark Wahlberg wants to do it right away," Dillon said of the much-talked about flick. "They have to write it first, but we should do it soon while we still have the heat from the show. You don't want people to forget about it too much."

The HBO party was the place to be. Guests included Glee stars Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss and Harry Shum Jr., Emmy winners like Julie Bowen, Melissa McCarthy and Guy Pearce, a newly single Joe Manganiello, Jeremy Piven, Chris Noth, William H. Macy, Aziz Asari, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Seth McFarlane, Jon Voight, Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Olivia Munn, Julia Stiles, Alan Cumming, Kathy Griffin and Denis O'Hare, among so many others.

The pink and orange-decorated party included touchup stations from Stila cosmetics and hair stylist Oscar Blandi, plus desserts like chocolate covered Pop Rocks on a stick.