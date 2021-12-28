Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger Finalize Divorce 10 Years After Breakup

Watch : Joseph Baena Dishes on Acting & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

UPDATE: More than 10 years after their public breakup, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger are officially divorced.

E! News can confirm the former couple is divorced after a judge signed off on their final judgement in December 2021.

According to TMZ sources, who first broke the news, the property settlement is confidential but was pretty much divided down the middle.

E! News has reached out to Maria's attorney Laura Wasser and Arnold's lawyer Kristina Royce for comment and has not heard back.

———

There's no going back for Maria Shriver.

The former first lady of California has filed for divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger after 25 years of marriage, E! News confirmed Friday. The estranged power couple have four children together.

Shriver cited the ever-humbling "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, but alas, pretty much everyone with electricity knows those two little words are laden with even more meaning than usual.