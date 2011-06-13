Can We Go Ahead and Let Neil Patrick Harris Host the Oscars Already?

What bad TV ratings?

Yes, overall viewership of last night's show was slightly down from last year, from 7 million to 6.9 million. But the demographically desirable, presumably including the "breeders" welcomed by Harris' "It's Not Just for Gays Anymore" call to the theater, turned out in greater numbers, and the telecast ended up as the second-most-watched Tonys of the last five.

The most-watched Tonys in that period? The 2009 show hosted by Harris.

So, is it time for the Oscars, coming off the James Franco experiment, to enlist a host capable of energizing an audience?

You know, an anti-Franco? Or, more precisely, the NPH?

Uh, yeah. (Especially if Hugh Jackman, who wowed again on Sunday, again rules himself ineligible for a return stint.)

Movieline, the Seattle Times and New York were among the outlets that the said the much, much, much more-watched Oscars could learn a thing or three from the relatively teeny-tiny Tonys, in part, because of Harris' performance. Movieline called for the Academy to hire Harris.

Last December, Harris himself laughed off Oscar talk, telling our own Marc Malkin, "I don't think my movie cred is what it should be."

Today on Twitter, he sounded just as humble, thanking people for their supportive messages, and offering congratulations to the Broadway community.

Wrote Harris of his hosting gig: "I had an absolute blast."

He wasn't the only one.