Tony Awards: Book of Mormon Wins Big, Neil Patrick Harris Rocks & Spider-Man Still Funny!

The Book of Mormon was nine for 14, including Best Musical and Best Directing in a Musical. Other big winners of the night were War Horse, which snatched up Best Play, and Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart, which was awarded with Best Play Revival and both Best Featured Actress and Actor in a Play.

The opening number of the Tony's was one of the most entertaining award show numbers in recent memory, with NPH inviting everyone to embrace the world of Broadway. And it wasn't just fun to watch because Brooke Shields completely flubbed her verse when she joined him onstage (seriously, she had to pull out a cue card), but also because it included this little gem of a line: "Come in and be inspired, there's no sodomy required." Once again, the How I Met Your Mother star completely rocked his hosting duties.

And even though our host made this promise: "I'm not going to spend the whole night doing Spider-Man jokes. It's just too easy," he did give himself 30 seconds. Bono and The Edge seemed to take the jokes somewhat in stride, and we even got a little laugh from them after Neil told the audience that he "sent Bono a congratulatory cable, but it snapped." To their credit, the producers of Spider-Man did pretty much offer a three-minute apology while onstage introducing a number from their show. "We used to be famous for being in U2," Bono jokes, with The Edge adding: "In rock and roll, deadlines are just the lies your manager tells you to get you back on the bus."