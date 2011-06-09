CMT Music Awards: Justin Bieber Comes Out Firing, but Taylor Swift Out-Guns Them All

"That Should Be Me" is probably what a lot of country-music singers were thinking tonight. (Well, not Taylor Swift, but maybe some of the others.)

But it's also the name of the song Justin Bieber scored Collaborative Video of the Year honors for at the 2011 CMT Music Awards. He shared his first-ever belt buckle with Rascal Flatts, who thanked the teen for the opportunity to be part of the "haircut that shocked the world" and confirmed that they do indeed have Bieber Fever.

The Biebs' crossover success shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, really, considering the country ceremonies have been particularly inclusive in recent years. For instance, instead of just being on hand for duets, tributes and ribald commentary, Kid Rock actually hosted the whole thing this year!

And then there were appearances by Gary Busey, Ludacris and an impressively soaked Chord Overstreet...