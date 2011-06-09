CMT Music Awards: Justin Bieber Comes Out Firing, but Taylor Swift Out-Guns Them All

"That Should Be Me" is probably what a lot of country-music singers were thinking tonight. (Well, not Taylor Swift, but maybe some of the others.)
But it's also the name of the song Justin Bieber scored Collaborative Video of the Year honors for at the 2011 CMT Music Awards. He shared his first-ever belt buckle with Rascal Flatts, who thanked the teen for the opportunity to be part of the "haircut that shocked the world" and confirmed that they do indeed have Bieber Fever.
The Biebs' crossover success shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, really, considering the country ceremonies have been particularly inclusive in recent years. For instance, instead of just being on hand for duets, tributes and ribald commentary, Kid Rock actually hosted the whole thing this year!
And then there were appearances by Gary Busey, Ludacris and an impressively soaked Chord Overstreet...
The bit, of course, was pretaped, allowing Swift to actually be performing in Milwaukee when "Mine" was named Video of the Year tonight. She was shown via satellite jumping up and down with glee (so to speak) and profusely thanked all the fans who voted for her.
"Has anybody here ever heard of eBay?" Kid Rock asked devilishly, holding Swift's belt-buckle trophy.
Swift's "Mine" lost out on Female Video of the Year, however, to an absentee Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me."
"She's on tour playing in Connecticut, but don't worry, I'll make sure she never gets this award," joked presenter Kristin Chenoweth. (Country connection: She's from Oklahoma?)
Also missing the fun was Lambert's hubby and winner for Male Video of the Year ("Who Are You When I'm Not Looking"), Blake Shelton, who's in L.A. working on The Voice. A shaken-but-not-too-stirred Twain accepted on his behalf.
Shelton was also a winner for Web Video of the Year for "Kiss My Country Ass."
In winning the 2011 Nationwide Insurance On Your Side Award, the Band Perry—which did an awesome acoustic cover of Rihanna's "Love the Way You Lie"—was picked as the best new live act on the country scene. Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry's "If I Die Young" was also named USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year.
Also breaking through with their awards-show debut were American Idol winner-and-runner-up Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina, who introduced a performance by Sugarland (winners of Duo Video of the Year for "Stuck Like Glue") and gave a shout-out to storm victims in North Carolina, Georgia and Missouri.
And of course it wasn't any sort of country-music event without Grammy darling Lady Antebellum, which performed "Just a Kiss" (and a bit of Prince's "Kiss") and won Group Video of the Year for "Hello World," another tear-jerker from the trio.
Fans had until the eleventh hour to text in (or click on) their favorites for Video of the Year, the night's biggest honor at the purely fan-driven ceremony.
Complete list of winners at the 2011 CMT Music Awards:
Video of the Year: Taylor Swift, "Mine"
Male Video of the Year: "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking," Blake Shelton
Female Video of the Year: Miranda Lambert, "The House That Built Me"
Group Video of the Year: Lady Antebellum, "Hello World"
Duo Video of the Year: Sugarland, "Stuck Like Glue"
USA Weekend Breakthrough Video of the Year: The Band Perry, "If I Die Young"
Collaborative Video of the Year: Justin Bieber featuring Rascal Flatts, "That Should Be Me"
CMT Performance of the Year: Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett, "Margaritaville" from CMT Crossroads: Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band
Best Web Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, "Kiss My Country Ass"
Video Director of the Year: Trey Fanjoy
2011 Nationwide Insurance On Your Side Award: The Band Perry
Share your favorite moments of the night in the comments section, and let us know what you thought of Scotty and Lauren's moment in the spotlight!
WATCH: Miranda Lambert was around to scoop up several Grammys in person
(Originally published June 8, 2011, at 7:30 p.m. PT)