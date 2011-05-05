Neil Patrick Harris to Host Tony Awards...Again

Monty Brinton/CBS
Move over Sean Hayes, Neil Patrick Harris is gearing up for round two of Tony Awards hosting duties.
The How I Met Your Mother star is all set to host the 65th annual Broadway awards show, E! News has confirmed.
While Harris has kept quiet about his upcoming hosting duties, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson couldn't hold in his excitement about the news.
"Congrats to @ActuallyNPH for returning as host of the 2011 Tony Awards," Ferguson tweeted. "He was brilliant a few years ago and will be brilliant again."
The Tony Awards will be held June 12 at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City.