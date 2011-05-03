No Harry Potter or Spider-Man, but God Bless Those Mormons! Five Things to Know About the Tonys

Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com; Showtime; Jon Furniss/WireImage.com

Best Play

Good People

Jerusalem

The Motherf--ker With the Hat

War Horse

Best Musical

The Book of Mormon

Catch Me If You Can

The Scottsboro Boys

Sister Act

Best Book of a Musical

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

The Book of Mormon

The Scottsboro Boys

Sister Act

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

The Book of Mormon, Music & Lyrics: Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone

The Scottsboro Boys, Music & Lyrics: John Kander and Fred Ebb

Sister Act, Music: Alan Menken Lyrics: Glenn Slater

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Revival of a Play

Arcadia

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Merchant of Venice

The Normal Heart

Best Revival of a Musical

Anything Goes

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Brian Bedford, The Importance of Being Earnest

Bobby Cannavale, The Motherf--ker With the Hat

Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart

Al Pacino, The Merchant of Venice

Mark Rylance, Jerusalem

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Nina Arianda, Born Yesterday

Frances McDormand, Good People

Lily Rabe, The Merchant of Venice

Vanessa Redgrave, Driving Miss Daisy

Hannah Yelland, Brief Encounter

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, Catch Me If You Can

Josh Gad, The Book of Mormon

Joshua Henry, The Scottsboro Boys

Andrew Rannells, The Book of Mormon

Tony Sheldon, Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sutton Foster, Anything Goes

Beth Leavel, Baby It's You!

Patina Miller, Sister Act

Donna Murphy, The People in the Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Mackenzie Crook, Jerusalem

Billy Crudup, Arcadia

John Benjamin Hickey, The Normal Heart

Arian Moayed, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

Yul Vázquez, The Motherf--ker With the Hat

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Ellen Barkin, The Normal Heart

Edie Falco, The House of Blue Leaves

Judith Light, Lombardi

Joanna Lumley, La Bête

Elizabeth Rodriguez, The Motherf--ker with the Hat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Colman Domingo, The Scottsboro Boys

Adam Godley, Anything Goes

John Larroquette, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Forrest McClendon, The Scottsboro Boys

Rory O'Malley, The Book of Mormon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Laura Benanti, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Tammy Blanchard, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Victoria Clark, Sister Act

Nikki M. James, The Book of Mormon

Patti LuPone, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Best Scenic Design of a Play

The Motherf--ker With the Hat

War Horse

Jerusalem

The Merchant of Venice

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Scottsboro Boys

Anything Goes

The Book of Mormon

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

Best Costume Design of a Play

The Merchant of Venice

The Importance of Being Earnest

La Bête

Born Yesterday

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anything Goes

The Book of Mormon

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Best Lighting Design of a Play

War Horse

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

The Merchant of VeniceJerusalem

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

The Scottsboro Boys

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Anything Goes

The Book of Mormon

Best Sound Design of a Play

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

Brief Encounter

Jerusalem

War Horse

Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Scottsboro Boys

Catch Me If You Can

Anything Goes

The Book of Mormon

Best Direction of a Play

War Horse

The Normal Heart

The Motherf--ker With the Hat

The Merchant of Venice

Best Direction of a Musical

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Anything Goes

The Book of Mormon

The Scottsboro Boys

Best Choreography

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Anything Goes

The Book of Mormon

The Scottsboro Boys

Best Orchestrations

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

The Scottsboro Boys

The Book of Mormon

Catch Me If You Can

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Athol Fugard

Philip J. Smith

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Lookingglass Theatre Company (Chicago, IL)

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Eve Ensler

Special Tony Award

Handspring Puppet Company

Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre

William Berloni

The Drama Book Shop

Sharon Jensen and Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts