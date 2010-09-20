Weekend Wrap-Up: Katy Perry and Rihanna Celebrate, Kim Kardashian Splits & Lindsay Lohan Comes Clean

David Becker/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil
by Brandi Fowler | Mon., Sep. 20, 2010 5:00 AM
What a weekend!
There was Katy Perry's big day (after Russell Brand's bust), Paris Hilton's plea deal and Lindsay Lohan's Twitter apologia—and that doesn't even begin to cover everything...
• After reports surfaced that Lindsay Lohan had failed her latest drug test and could face more jail time, the embattled starlet hopped on Twitter and 'fessed up.
• Paris Hilton avoided a sentence for a recent bust by agreeing to plea to misdemeanor drug possession and obstructing an officer.
• Randy Quaid and wife Evi weren't so lucky though. The twosome landed behind bars Saturday charged with felony burglary after being found at a guest house they claimed to own.
• The news got out that Kelly McGillis tied the knot with her girlfriend while Kim Kardashian headed to splitsville with former beau Miles Austin.
• Raising Sextuplets patriarch Brian Masche landed in hot water when he was arrested for allegedly making threats and resisting arrest last week.
• Just a day after Katy Perry and Russell Brand's pap-tastrophe, the bride-to-be partied the night away in Las Vegas, kicking off her bachelorette party with BFF Rihanna in tow.
• Mariah Carey announced the launch of her signature lifestyle collection, which will include jewelry, footwear and a limited-edition version of her fragrance Luscious Pink.
• Ricki Lake and her two sons escaped a fire in her Malibu rental home Saturday morning that reportedly sparked while she tried to refuel a portable heater.
Take a stroll through our mug-shot mania gallery to check out other celebrities who've landed in trouble with the law.
