Weekend Wrap-Up: Katy Perry and Rihanna Celebrate, Kim Kardashian Splits & Lindsay Lohan Comes Clean

by Brandi Fowler | Mon., Sep. 20, 2010 5:00 AM

Katy Perry, Rihanna

David Becker/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

What a weekend!

There was Katy Perry's big day (after Russell Brand's bust), Paris Hilton's plea deal and Lindsay Lohan's Twitter apologia—and that doesn't even begin to cover everything...

• After reports surfaced that Lindsay Lohan had failed her latest drug test and could face more jail time, the embattled starlet hopped on Twitter and 'fessed up.

Paris Hilton avoided a sentence for a recent bust by agreeing to plea to misdemeanor drug possession and obstructing an officer. 

Randy Quaid and wife Evi weren't so lucky though. The twosome landed behind bars Saturday charged with felony burglary after being found at a guest house they claimed to own. 

• The news got out that Kelly McGillis tied the knot with her girlfriend while Kim Kardashian headed to splitsville with former beau Miles Austin

Raising Sextuplets patriarch Brian Masche landed in hot water when he was arrested for allegedly making threats and resisting arrest last week.

• Just a day after Katy Perry and Russell Brand's pap-tastrophe, the bride-to-be partied the night away in Las Vegas, kicking off her bachelorette party with BFF Rihanna in tow. 

Mariah Carey announced the launch of her signature lifestyle collection, which will include jewelry, footwear and a limited-edition version of her fragrance Luscious Pink. 

Ricki Lake and her two sons escaped a fire in her Malibu rental home Saturday morning that reportedly sparked while she tried to refuel a portable heater.

