Drew Barrymore: Adorable and Breathtaking in Bazaar

Actress tells the fashion mag she loves curling up on the couch with mac 'n' cheese and how much she adores beau Justin Long
By Ella Ngo Sep 15, 2010 8:30 AM
Don't let the glamorous fashion shots fool you, Drew Barrymore is just a simple girl who likes her mac 'n' cheese.

Yeah, everyone knows how adorable and down to earth the actress is, but it's fun to hear it from Drew herself.

"I actually really love to lie in bed, watch TV, be a total sloth, and eat my favorite food: Kraft macaroni and cheese," she tells Harper's Bazaar.

"Last night I was watching The Next Food Network Star, eating mac and cheese, and feeling grand. And that was after I wore a sequined Givenchy gown with giant holes cut out of it."

Aw, it's bits like this that make us wish we could be BFF with her!

Now click in to see Drew oh-so-easily switch it up to high fashion.

