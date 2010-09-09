The 20 Buzziest Movies at the Toronto Film Fest!

Get the lowdown on the hottest movies making a splash at the annual film celebration

By Gregory Imler Sep 09, 2010 1:00 PMTags
MoviesFestivals
Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole, Ben Affleck, The Town, Natalie Portman, Black SwanFox Searchlight; Warner Bros. Entertainment; Fox Searchlight

The Hollywood movie machine is packing its bags and making its way to the Great White North this week. The 2010 Toronto Film Festival opens today, and it's set to be packed with A-list celebs—Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman—and some of the year's most anticipated movies.

Here's what you need to know:

First of all, more than 50 films will be showing over the festival's run (Sept. 9-19), but here are some of the flicks enjoying world premieres from Canada's largest city:

Festival attendees will get first looks at Clint Eastwood's Hereafter, starring Matt Damon and Twilight's Bryce Dallas Howard; Rabbit Hole, starring Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart as grieving parents; and 127 Hours, directed by Slumdog Millionaire's Danny Boyle and starring James Franco.

We've rounded up info on the 20 buzziest movies that'll be hitting the screen. Check out our gallery and soak up the in-depth info. Your friends and coworkers will be amazed with your expert knowledge.

PHOTOS: 20 Buzz Films of Toronto 2010

