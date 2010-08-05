WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Barbra Streisand Critiques Jennifer Aniston's Homage: About That Schnoz...

Babs thinks Aniston did a "wonderful job" recreating her legendary style, "if only she had a bump on her nose"
By Natalie Finn Aug 05, 2010 11:50 PMTags
FashionJennifer AnistonBarbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand, having launched 1,000 impersonators, surely knows that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning diva has seen the photos of Jennifer Aniston invoking Babs' most memorable looks in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, in which she also compared the microscopic scrutiny she is under to Streisand's life in the spotlight.

So what did the famed perfectionist have to say about the homage?

"I was very flattered that Jennifer Aniston chose to interpret my style with the photos in Harper's Bazaar," Streisand said in a statement on her website. "She's a delightful person, and I think she did a wonderful job.

"If only she had a bump on her nose," she added.

Alas, Aniston didn't have an inimitable singing voice to worry about when she went under the knife in the 1990s.

(Originally published Aug. 5, 2010, at 3:50 p.m. PT)

Follow @eonline on Twitter!

________

We don't know what look some of the stars in our Fashion Police gallery were going for!

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"

2

Inside the Closest Royal Friendship You Don't Know About

3

Matt Damon Isn't Happy Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking Break From Late-Night

4

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Pregnancy Update

5

Kristin Cavallari Is Ready for a "Fresh Start," Moves Into New Home

Latest News

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"

Inside the Closest Royal Friendship You Don't Know About

6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

Update!

Brands Giving Back to Racial Justice Causes

The MixtapE! Presents John Legend, Victoria Monét and More New Music

TikTok's Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett Break Up

Are You the One? Stars Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu Are Engaged