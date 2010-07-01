Blab Blab Blab: Tyrese Ready to Bite

Transformers star is so ready to play a vampire

By John Boone Jul 01, 2010 1:59 PMTags
Blab Blab BlabTyrese GibsonVampiresBET Awards
Tyrese GibsonLisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press.com

"My teeth are kind of fangy on the tips. If anyone pisses me off, I'm willing to bite. If someone's willing to put some blackness with some fangs on camera, call me."
 
The super yummy Tyrese Gibson, flashing his pearly white chompers, when we asked him recently where the hell the black vampires are. (Except for bad-ass Blade, of course, but has anyone seen him lately?)

True Blood's vamps may be way vanilla, but at least they're surrounded by a diverse cast. And we know Ty would feel right at ab-tastic home strutting around Fangtasia in the buff.
 
Twilight, on the other hand, could use a little more spice. The series' only black vamp gets killed off after, like, one line in New Moon? Not right.

________

PHOTOS: Vampire Party All-Stars!

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

2

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

3

Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

4

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

5

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

Latest News

Exclusive

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

See Kaley Cuoco’s Reaction to This Skin-Crawling Cockroach Prank

11 Things From Goop's $467,000 V-Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Selena Gomez’s Winter Wardrobe Will Inspire Your Next Shopping Spree

Exclusive

Watch Scheana Shay Subtly Shade James Kennedy's New Love Interest

How Relatively Famous Is Recovering From That Explosive Fight