Blab Blab Blab: Tyrese Ready to Bite

"My teeth are kind of fangy on the tips. If anyone pisses me off, I'm willing to bite. If someone's willing to put some blackness with some fangs on camera, call me."



—The super yummy Tyrese Gibson, flashing his pearly white chompers, when we asked him recently where the hell the black vampires are. (Except for bad-ass Blade, of course, but has anyone seen him lately?)

True Blood's vamps may be way vanilla, but at least they're surrounded by a diverse cast. And we know Ty would feel right at ab-tastic home strutting around Fangtasia in the buff.



Twilight, on the other hand, could use a little more spice. The series' only black vamp gets killed off after, like, one line in New Moon? Not right.